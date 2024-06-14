National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.78.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

BDT opened at C$26.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.32. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$26.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

