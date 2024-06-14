National Bank Financial Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LUN. Eight Capital cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.54.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$14.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.85. The firm has a market cap of C$11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$17.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,534 shares of company stock valued at $439,992 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.47%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

