National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BCE. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.