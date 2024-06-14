National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.44

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 53249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

National Vision Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.47 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 34,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of National Vision by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,292 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading

