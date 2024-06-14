Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the quarter. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned 62.78% of Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF worth $21,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 244,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNSE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. 4,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF Profile

The Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent narrow fund of US large- and mid-cap stocks that are believed to be temporarily out of favor or misunderstood. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

