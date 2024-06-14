Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $16.16

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $15.67. Navigator shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 345,617 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Navigator Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.51 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Navigator’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

