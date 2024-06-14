Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading Up 14%

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.54 and last traded at C$8.41. 97,810 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 78,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$351.95 million, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of C$164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$177.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.3828955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently -153.85%.

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh bought 13,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.14 per share, with a total value of C$83,384.44. Also, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90,075 shares of company stock worth $552,208. Company insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

