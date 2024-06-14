Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Acquires 500,000 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Nerdy during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

