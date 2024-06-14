Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $705.00 to $707.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $665.88 and last traded at $663.73, with a volume of 787045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $653.26.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.06.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $286.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

