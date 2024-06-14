Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 2.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $705.00 to $707.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $672.80 and last traded at $670.29. Approximately 1,601,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,025,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $653.26.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.06.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $614.87 and a 200-day moving average of $567.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $290.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.