NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Financial Survey

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexalin Technology and NeurAxis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 93.34 -$4.65 million ($0.66) -2.09 NeurAxis $2.30 million 8.67 -$14.63 million ($3.73) -0.80

Nexalin Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeurAxis. Nexalin Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeurAxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexalin Technology and NeurAxis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,088.12% -154.84% -122.94% NeurAxis -633.10% N/A -926.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeurAxis beats Nexalin Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

