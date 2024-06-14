Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance

Shares of CONXF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Get Nickel 28 Capital alerts:

About Nickel 28 Capital

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company was formerly known as Conic Metals Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.