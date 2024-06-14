Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance
Shares of CONXF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.
About Nickel 28 Capital
