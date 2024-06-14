NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Security National Bank of SO Dak’s 9th Largest Position

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 2.2% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.68. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

