NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 382,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.2 days.
NN Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGPF traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. NN Group has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.65.
About NN Group
