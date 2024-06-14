NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 382,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.2 days.

NN Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGPF traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. NN Group has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Get NN Group alerts:

About NN Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.