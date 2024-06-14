Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) to Issue Dividend of $2.12

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.1249 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Noah has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Noah to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Noah stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Noah has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noah will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

