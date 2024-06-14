Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 6.80 Per Share

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Norcros Stock Up 0.5 %

NXR stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.64) on Friday. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236 ($3.01). The company has a market capitalization of £185.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,287.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 200.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.14) price target on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.01) price target on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

