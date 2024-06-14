NS Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Shares Set to Split on Sunday, June 30th

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXFFree Report)’s stock is going to split on Sunday, June 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Sunday, June 30th.

NSSXF stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. NS Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21.

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

