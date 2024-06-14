NS Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Shares Set to Split on Sunday, June 30th

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Sunday, June 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Sunday, June 30th.
NS Solutions Stock Performance
NSSXF stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. NS Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21.
About NS Solutions
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NS Solutions
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.