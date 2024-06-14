NS Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Shares Set to Split on Sunday, June 30th

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Sunday, June 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Sunday, June 30th.

NS Solutions Stock Performance

NSSXF stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. NS Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

