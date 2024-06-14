Nucor Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor
Nucor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $154.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.
Insider Transactions at Nucor
In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Stock Average Calculator
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.