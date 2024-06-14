Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Nucor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $153.41. 659,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

