Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) COO Joshua Detillio Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) COO Joshua Detillio purchased 20,000 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $15,839.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nutex Health Price Performance

NASDAQ NUTX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.55. 21,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $27.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 15.85%.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 630,168 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 550,026 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 2,017.5% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,720 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.