Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.16. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 238,758 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff purchased 172,189 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

