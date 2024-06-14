NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Benjamin Heraud Sells 1,222 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $113,071.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,641.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Heraud also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NV5 Global alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Benjamin Heraud sold 3 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $282.18.

NV5 Global Trading Down 1.4 %

NV5 Global stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.56 and a 12-month high of $119.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,602,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NV5 Global

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.