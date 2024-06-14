NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $150.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $126.88 and last traded at $126.07, with a volume of 101800680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.91.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,521,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,297,870 shares of company stock worth $248,210,038. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

