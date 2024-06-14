NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $150.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $126.88 and last traded at $125.76. 120,464,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 493,449,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.91.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $79.00 to $98.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,521,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,521,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 110,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,748,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,297,870 shares of company stock worth $248,210,038. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,334.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.