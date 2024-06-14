O Dell Group LLC Acquires 38 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,580.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,580.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,606.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

