O Dell Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $208.63 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $211.63. The stock has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.75 and its 200-day moving average is $200.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

