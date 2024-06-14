O Dell Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

