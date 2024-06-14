O Dell Group LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $382.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.28, a PEG ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.85 and its 200 day moving average is $301.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $390.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

