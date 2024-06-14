O Dell Group LLC Buys 125 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $182.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

