O Dell Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.9% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after buying an additional 45,445 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 452,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,447,000 after buying an additional 451,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

