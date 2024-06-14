O Dell Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

