O Dell Group LLC Has $30.37 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

O Dell Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 7.9% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O Dell Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $30,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

