O Dell Group LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 30,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,131,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.2 %

BMY opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.