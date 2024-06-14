O Dell Group LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

