O Dell Group LLC Invests $273,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 326,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after buying an additional 215,925 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $119.54 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.56, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,134 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $355,959.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 199,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,690,103.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,553 shares of company stock worth $80,060,728 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

