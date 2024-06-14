O Dell Group LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,098,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,671.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,953 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

