O Dell Group LLC Reduces Stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

O Dell Group LLC cut its position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,823,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,343,000 after buying an additional 81,169 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,316,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 88,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

PKST stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PKST

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.