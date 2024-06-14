O Dell Group LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

O Dell Group LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,514,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average is $123.55. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.40 and a 52 week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

