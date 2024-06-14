O Dell Group LLC Takes $153,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Primerica by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,051 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Primerica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $31,194,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $223.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.40. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $256.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

