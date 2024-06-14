O Dell Group LLC Takes $155,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,600,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 96,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 959,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 130,135 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

