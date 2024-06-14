O Dell Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 891,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $690,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

