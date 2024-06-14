Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 507 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $597.88. 126,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,507. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.04 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $618.34 and its 200 day moving average is $623.92. The company has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

