Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 430 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 916 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.2% in the third quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,616,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $523.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.10.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

