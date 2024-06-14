Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 823 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

