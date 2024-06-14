Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,567 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

