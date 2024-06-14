Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,644,492,000 after acquiring an additional 87,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,146,000 after buying an additional 147,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,567,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,451,647,000 after buying an additional 195,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,877,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $479.16 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $335.82 and a 52-week high of $486.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.48.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

