Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $5.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up about 1.5% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 740,308 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after buying an additional 534,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,583,000 after purchasing an additional 533,051 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,286,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,286,000 after buying an additional 399,702 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,127.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 368,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after buying an additional 365,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.