Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $497.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.85. The stock has a market cap of $450.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $500.15.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
