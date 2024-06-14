Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 316 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $217.36 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $242.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

