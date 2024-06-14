Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 398 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 87,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $95.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

